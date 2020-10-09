 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reelect Karen Bredthauer
0 comments

Reelect Karen Bredthauer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Hall County is fortunate to have Karen Bredthauer on the ballot for a second term as Hall County commissioner, District 2. The role of county commissioner is more extensive than one realizes. Karen is willing to dedicate herself to the people of Hall County for another four years. Your vote will allow her that privilege.

Karen knows what the role of a county supervisor entails and she is ready and waiting to continue taking the position seriously. She is not afraid of commitment and has proven herself time and again, while speaking out for the good of Hall County citizens. She juggles her business schedule with her commissioner’s schedule to succeed in everything she does, with a positive, can-do attitude.

I urge you to mark your ballot for Karen Bredthauer, Hall County commissioner, District 2, on Nov. 3.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts