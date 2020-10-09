Reelect Karen Bredthauer

Hall County is fortunate to have Karen Bredthauer on the ballot for a second term as Hall County commissioner, District 2. The role of county commissioner is more extensive than one realizes. Karen is willing to dedicate herself to the people of Hall County for another four years. Your vote will allow her that privilege.

Karen knows what the role of a county supervisor entails and she is ready and waiting to continue taking the position seriously. She is not afraid of commitment and has proven herself time and again, while speaking out for the good of Hall County citizens. She juggles her business schedule with her commissioner’s schedule to succeed in everything she does, with a positive, can-do attitude.