Regency board actions must be challenged

The judge involved with Jack Wilson’s eviction from The Regency since October 2020 was familiar with the administration and management issues of the two boards at Regency and directed the parties to resolve their issues. Regency’s local attorney scheduled a meeting, canceled it two days prior, then one day prior withdrew as Regency’s counsel. A Kearney attorney became Regency’s new counsel, who is now “judge shopping” with a new district court filing.

Jack Wilson was on the Regency Board for several years until an April 2020 board meeting conducted in violation of the bylaws when a new community board member, Steve Miles, joined community member Ruth Tyma. They voted to remove Jack Wilson as a board member and made Steve Miles board president. Therefore, he is not the legitimate board president by the bylaws. Concerned Regency residents then met and 14 signed a petition to the board contesting the eviction of Jack Wilson. Since no acknowledgment was received, the members created a new legitimate board, according to the bylaws.

Three of the 14 resident signers who were also new board members have moved out of Regency because of retaliation by manager Peg Marsh. Two other signers who were on the new board have resigned for the same retaliation treatment.