Regency Retirement Residence vs. Jack Wilson

After the potential seriousness of the ice incident, the Regency Board of Directors met and addressed the issue of parking. They determined a “no parking” rule was needed by the garage door areas. Visitors were to park in the designated parking spaces in front of the building.

Family members who were affected by the new no parking rule were related to three residents. They were upset and did not like the new rule. Likewise, Jack Wilson began confronting and harassing various board members, one at a time, at their apartments or in the halls, hoping to get them to change the rule. He also began bullying and undermining Peg’s management style with others who lived at Regency.

When the board did not respond to his tactics, Jack began to create a “new” board. Learning of his plan, the official board of directors warned him three times to stop calling meetings and harassing the residents. Because he refused to comply with the warnings of the board, a 30-day notice of eviction was served to him on Oct. 22, 2020. Evictions follow a first of the month schedule, so his eviction would become effective on Dec. 2, 2020.

Jack hired an attorney and began the process to fight the eviction. A court hearing was scheduled for Dec. 16, 2020.