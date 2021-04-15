Remember, spending is voting for our future

I felt a recent Omaha World Herald newspaper article was front page material as it was as important as immigration, global warming and COVID. It was about our country’s future and disappearing small businesses.

Most of you are not even aware of the grave situation. Amazon and big box stores are challenging the very fiber and roots of our country and society.

When COVID hit, government, big box stores, medical and education areas felt change but continued “business as usual” with regular paychecks. For small businesses, operations stopped and would never return to the prior level of activity and silent cash registers began to spell out certificates stating cause of death — COVID.

The back page article urged policy action be taken against Amazon.

I say, forget Washington, forget Amazon, franchises (except local ones) your smartphone and big box stores for a few days a month. Imagine the impact. Shop local at ma and pa and family businesses.

If you can’t think of any since they are dwindling, drive out to a small town you’ve never been to and patronize them, make new friends and watch their faces light up. You’ll both be winners. Cease being a COVID couch potato!