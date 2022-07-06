Remember the First Amendment

This has been quite a year in our country from the top on down to the local level, especially when it comes to the First Amendment to our Constitution. I have found and experienced the results of censorship of our First Amendment right of speech — even in small groups in central Nebraska.

If we are to believe the news and deal with our neighbors, we must have and be allowed to share the facts, not what someone wants us to know or say, even though it could, and many times, is false. This is a dangerous road to be on for the survival of our country. Sugar coating history and facts is one way to lose our republic and democracy for sure.

The following quote resonates with me, “We live in a time where intelligent people are being silenced so that stupid people won’t be offended.”

Hopefully, American can get back on track with a lot of hard work. The result will be well worth it.