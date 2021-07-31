Remembering a veteran and dear friend

Richard Kroger of Omaha died in early July. Rich and I graduated from high school in 1964; we both worked part time through high school.

He went to Milford Tech, I studied at McCook Community College. We both were soon drafted into the Army. Rich was an infantryman and sent to Vietnam. He was seriously wounded and medevaced to an aid station and later onto a U.S. military hospital in Japan.

We were reunited when Rich was sent to Fort Riley, Kan., the closest hospital to his home of record, Hastings. I was there working at post finance days and training at night in tank-recon for the First Infantry Division. I visited Rich as often as possible; he was quartered, along with many other wounded, at the old hospital. He underwent recuperation and physical therapy at its new hospital. One can imagine the goings-on with a few hundred fortunate-to-be-alive soldiers.

Rich received a medical discharge. I shipped to Germany — the first of four European assignments. Many years later, I was with American Forces Radio/TV Frankfurt, reporting on wounded Gulf War soldiers sent to military hospitals in Germany. Rich retired from the post office; I from the military.

His passing brought back beaucoup, joyful memories of our intertwined friendship.

Rich never needed to unsling a rifle or march into heaven; this Purple Heart hero was carried there on the shoulders of his Lord Jesus Christ.