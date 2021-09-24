Reporting on COVID unnecessary

The headline in a Sept. 9 article of The Grand Island Independent read, “Summer of hope ends in COVID gloom.”
Go to Tommy’s restaurant or any restaurant, bar, club, store or business anywhere in Grand Island and there is no gloom. The only gloom is what pours out of the mainstream media, NTV and The Independent. It’s time NTV and The Independent stop. They continue reporting hospitals filling up, how many cases of COVID-19 there are and the deaths caused by COVID. It’s not preventing one new case and it serves no purpose at all.
That being said, here’s some information on Afghanistan the mainstream media won’t report. Several years ago a U.S. fighter jet was about to fire a missile at over 350 of the top Taliban leaders and it would’ve killed all of them, but it was ordered not to fire. Our military could not fire at a Taliban target until they were shot at. In the Omaha World Herald, over 700 families who lost loved ones wanted to know why U.S. military personnel had to go through 13 requests to fire at the Taliban. Could the war in Afghanistan have been won? Absolutely, within in six weeks or less if our military hadn’t been so restricted.
President Biden’s surrender to the Taliban and disastrous exit from Afghanistan with the loss of hundreds of lives was a travesty. As reported, Afghanistan citizens were beaten as they tried to get into the airport.
A couple of news items appeared in the Sept. 8 edition of The Independent. A brief reported that the minister of interior was Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is on the FBI’s Most Wanted list, with a $5 million bounty for his capture. In 2019 the Taliban was reported to be the world’s worst terrorist organization. It was also reported in a story that some of the Afghanistan translators were in hiding because they feared if captured they’d be beheaded.
An early September report reported that the U.S. State Department was refusing to allow chartered jet flights with Afghans on board to take off. On Sept. 9, it was reported that the Taliban was firing into anti-Taliban protesters and planned to institute strict sharia law.