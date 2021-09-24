Reporting on COVID unnecessary

The headline in a Sept. 9 article of The Grand Island Independent read, “Summer of hope ends in COVID gloom.”

Go to Tommy’s restaurant or any restaurant, bar, club, store or business anywhere in Grand Island and there is no gloom. The only gloom is what pours out of the mainstream media, NTV and The Independent. It’s time NTV and The Independent stop. They continue reporting hospitals filling up, how many cases of COVID-19 there are and the deaths caused by COVID. It’s not preventing one new case and it serves no purpose at all.

That being said, here’s some information on Afghanistan the mainstream media won’t report. Several years ago a U.S. fighter jet was about to fire a missile at over 350 of the top Taliban leaders and it would’ve killed all of them, but it was ordered not to fire. Our military could not fire at a Taliban target until they were shot at. In the Omaha World Herald, over 700 families who lost loved ones wanted to know why U.S. military personnel had to go through 13 requests to fire at the Taliban. Could the war in Afghanistan have been won? Absolutely, within in six weeks or less if our military hadn’t been so restricted.