Republican Party needs to get back to values of Lincoln, Eisenhower

What we need is a Republican Party that would accept Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt and Dwight Eisenhower and use them as their model for what they should be.

We need a loyal opposition party. The Republicans can never be one because they do not accept the fundamental tenet that all of us are created equal.

Instead, we have a corrupt, hateful and racist GOP party of Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump.

Their corporate tax rate cuts by 50% didn’t pay for themselves as promised, with loopholes such as U.S. companies leaving America, putting the tax burden on the working class and loss of good paying jobs.

Republicans haven’t had a new idea in decades, and their core demographic is shrinking. Rather than adjust their ideology to better reflect what Americans want from government, they go straight for voter suppression. It’s all they have left. GOP’s intelligence is gotten from Qanon, Breitbart, Fox news and the religious right, which is an institutionalization of totalitarian propaganda.

Evil is not creative. It repeats itself.

Is anybody loving this socialism the Republicans are creating, as eight of the last 10 recessions occurred during GOP presidents?