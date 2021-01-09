Republican Party should reject Donald Trump

As a lifelong Republican I was appalled by the actions of Donald Trump supporters on Wednesday. These people do not have the same thought process as the majority of Republicans. I had the honor of going to Washington, D.C., on the first Hall County Vietnam Hero Flight, and when we stepped into the Capitol building that was a great honor to me. These people disgrace this country.
We have a president who doesn’t know right from wrong, and this shows in his supporters’ actions. Unless the Republican Party throws Donald Trump out of the party, I will consider joining the ranks of many independents politically. America, wake up. Show us the America we once knew.