Republican Party support of Donald Trump is mistake

1. Trump is a liar. For two years after Barack Obama was elected, Trump claimed that he had proof that Obama was not born in the U.S. and thus was not eligible to be president. Trump never produced the evidence. After he won in 2016, Trump claimed that 4 million votes in California were stolen from him. During the 2016 campaign, Trump claimed that he would make Mexico pay for a wall on a our southern border. He also claimed that he would force China to adjust the value of its currency to eliminate an unfair trade advantage. No U.S. president has the authority to make that happen. Trump continues to claim that the 2020 election was stolen despite the fact that 61 of the 62 election challenges have been lost. Finally, Trump claimed the vice president could overturn Electoral College votes to allow Trump to be declared the winner. Even Trump’s personal attorney, Jay Seculow, disagreed with that claim.