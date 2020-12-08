Republicans made laws that caused vote count delays

President Trump has been claiming fraud in Michigan and Pennsylvania based on the fact that he was leading in both states and then lost that lead as more ballots were counted. This is exactly what should have occurred. The GOP in those states knew that the majority of Republican voters were going to vote in person while Democratic voters were more likely to vote by mail.

In a wise political move, the Republican-controlled congresses in both states passed legislation that did not allow counting of early ballots until the day of the election. Ballots on Election Day are easy to count since the verification of voter’s signatures is done on site. Each mail-in ballot must be opened and have the signature verified before the ballot can go to the counting machine, a process that takes much more time.

They knew that most of the early votes would go to Biden and if those votes were allowed to be counted early and he showed a sizable lead, then many Republican voters might decline to spend the time standing in line to vote in person if they thought it was a useless exercise. The GOP, of course, wanted as large a turnout as possible.

Is it irony or a well-thought-out plan to claim fraud that the actions of Trump’s own party created the basis for his claims?