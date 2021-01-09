Republicans should support GOP

I would like to comment on two articles in the Jan. 4 edition of The Grand Island Independent.

First, A Nebraska Opinion from the Omaha World-Herald. As I read this item, you tell it came from a Democrat because everything the person said about what the Republicans are doing is what the Democrats have been doing for years. It is funny that when the GOP does something that the Democrats think is wrong, they have done the same thing but it is OK when they are in power to do it. All of the Republicans in the article — Hagel, Sasse, Bacon — should probably leave the Republican Party and join the other side from the way they talk. They only run on the GOP side because they know they can get elected as a Republican.

If people would listen to them during the years and not at election time, you can see how they like the Democrats.

Now for the other item, the Commentary section, “U.S. needs skilled immigrant workers” by Noah Smith. What is he talking about? We have how many unemployed Americans now and he wants more immigrants. We need to take care of our citizens first, then if we need more, I’m sure it would not take long to get them here since there is probably a line of people waiting to come to this country. You can always get more if needed, but you can’t get rid of them after they are here.