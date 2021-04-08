Results of AP-NORC poll aren’t consistent

The large article in the April 3 Independent about voter overhaul is troubling. This article by the Associated Press reported on an AP-NORC poll of 1,166 adults drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak panel that is supposed to represent over 150 million U.S. voters. How can 1,166 adults represent more than 150 million American voters?

One of the top paragraphs on page 5A said that 72% of all adults favor requiring all voters to provide photo identification in order to vote. That may be very believable. The next paragraph says 52% of all adults are in favor of allowing people to vote by mail-in ballots instead of in person without requiring them to give a reason.

These two numbers are not compatible. Think about it. 52% cannot be in favor of voting without identification if 72% are in favor of photo identification to vote. So much for the credibility of the Associated Press and their NORC polls.