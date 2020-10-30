Review Bredthauer’s resume; she knows the value of a dollar

Please review Commissioner Karen Bredthauer’s resume. Karen worked timelessly to build her business. There is no better way for anyone to really learn the value of a dollar than owners of small businesses. Karen is an amazingly successful woman, who developed and built a housing subdivision. She daily manages a small business with the public. Karen purchased an ag production farm operation through her hard work and efforts.
I have personally known this fine candidate for over 20 years. Seeing her succeed over the years has given me the incentive to write this letter and encourage everyone to join me in re-electing Karen Bredthauer for the Hall County Board of Commissioners.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!