 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Review Bredthauer’s resume; she knows the value of a dollar
0 comments

Review Bredthauer’s resume; she knows the value of a dollar

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Please review Commissioner Karen Bredthauer’s resume. Karen worked timelessly to build her business. There is no better way for anyone to really learn the value of a dollar than owners of small businesses. Karen is an amazingly successful woman, who developed and built a housing subdivision. She daily manages a small business with the public. Karen purchased an ag production farm operation through her hard work and efforts.

I have personally known this fine candidate for over 20 years. Seeing her succeed over the years has given me the incentive to write this letter and encourage everyone to join me in re-electing Karen Bredthauer for the Hall County Board of Commissioners.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts