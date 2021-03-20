Review, comment on proposed changes to Nebraska education standards

I want to bring to your attention an upcoming issue that could affect our school systems across Nebraska. The governor of Nebraska has commented publicly about the proposed changes from the Nebraska State Board of Education. He calls the changes “age-inappropriate, non-scientific, political ideas … and sensitive topics that should be addressed by parents.” I support his comments.

You may find the proposed changes by going to Governor.Nebraska.gov or by reviewing the Lincoln Journal Star article of March 11, written by Margaret Reist, titled “Ed Standards Draft Addresses Gender Issues.”

There will be a Nebraska State Board of Education meeting open to the public at 9 a.m. on April 2 at the Courtyard Marriott, 808 R St., in Lincoln. This meeting will be in the Scarlett Room. We are allowed five minutes to discuss the proposals after signing in. Another way to provide input or comment on the proposal is to send an email to: nde.standardsinput@nebraska.gov. If interested parties cannot attend the meeting on April 2, an email to the above address will suffice. I have been told all comments sent to the email address listed above are considered part of the official record.

Parents should know of the proposed changes, have an opportunity to review these curriculum changes and have an opportunity to respond before the changes are voted in. If you have questions you may phone me at 402-304-6403 or contact the Nebraska Department of Education, 402-471-2295, or contact the governor’s office, 402-471-2244.