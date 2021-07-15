Ricketts is just looking out for Nebraskans

A July 9 column by Ron Roeber in the Independent claims that the New Innovation Initiative for USDA and the 30x30 plan are very similar. It claims that the initiative would cut the environmental footprint of U.S. agriculture in half by the year 2050. Other than that, few details are given about the initiative aside from the “radical goal” of conserving sensitive and marginal lands to enhance carbon sinks. Given only these details, you would be right to question why Gov. Pete Ricketts did not have the same reaction to this plan as the 30x30 plan.

I would now like you to see what the New Innovation Initiative is, straight from the USDA. Its statement at the time: “U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue today announced the Agriculture Innovation Agenda, a department-wide initiative to align resources, programs, and research to position American agriculture to better meet future global demands. Specifically, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will stimulate innovation so that American agriculture can achieve the goal of increasing production by 40 percent while cutting the environmental footprint of U.S. agriculture in half by 2050.”