Ricketts' opposition to mandates sows discord

There’s nothing like a good recent revival meeting of the hypocritical vaccinated, hosted by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
It’s now the Republican Insurgent Party.
Delusions, conspiracies and lunacies ...You’ve got all the bases covered.
Give tax cuts to corporations that sent U.S. jobs overseas, then say high taxes are driving the jobs away.
Conservative values is an oxymoron. The only principle is greed. Everything else is lipstick on the pig.
“The risk for this is just such that this is something that we shouldn’t be mandating it.” — Gov. Pete Ricketts, commenting on COVID-19 mandates.
So he’s saying there’s a specific reason, yet he can’t cite a specific reason.
Ricketts is a thoughtless soul. And that’s when he’s feeling sharp.
“Children are no more at risk for the coronavirus than they are the ordinary flu.” — Ricketts
About a quarter of the hospital cases are children.
Some of the most effective anti-smoking messaging used those with extreme emphysema or head and neck cancers. Show treatment in all its gory detail. The death part is a little abstract — emphasize what they might have to endure to remain alive.
The horrors of COVID-19 have not been communicated clearly to people. Even if the images are graphic, they need to be seen and conveyed to the general public. Show blood clots that were the size of pancakes, as reported by morticians.
The Republican Party’s sick ideology is so predicated on “government is the problem, NOT the solution” that they just about did everything they could to prevent government from helping. Except it did help, and as FDR showed, at times of dire crisis, government is the only entity that can really help. When it’s not sabotaged.
Republicans are sowing discord as a survival mechanism. The more people distrust in the government, the more they turn to right-wing demagogues.