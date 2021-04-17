Ricketts’ proclamation useless

Instead of making useless proclamations about guns, perhaps the governor should spend his time trying to figure out how to keep guns out of the hands of the mentally ill and criminals. The only thing that is affected by this sort of talk is the increase in the stock value of Remington, Browning, and other gun and ammunition manufacturers.
The federal government is never going to take our guns away, period.
I would ask the governor to stop fear mongering and do something useful like giving someone a COVID vaccination.