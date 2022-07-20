Right from wrong

I was saddened to read of this poor defenseless turkey probably being killed. Most of these birds lost their homes when they tore down the trees on Capitol Avenue. Many roam our neighborhood.

I guess it’s what those involved aren’t taught at home. Are they given too much money and freedom to do what they want? If they’re driving around in a car, they are old enough to have a job and earn the lessons of self respect.

Yes, parents, it starts at home — the rights and wrongs. The killing of a bird could lead to bigger problems like breaking car windows, shoplifting, maybe getting into drugs. Start young, keep them busy, then reward them and love them. Life is very short, later in their life they’ll learn to teach their kids that life is a lot better not looking out through bars on windows.