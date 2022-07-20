 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Right from wrong

  • 0

I was saddened to read of this poor defenseless turkey probably being killed. Most of these birds lost their homes when they tore down the trees on Capitol Avenue. Many roam our neighborhood.

I guess it’s what those involved aren’t taught at home. Are they given too much money and freedom to do what they want? If they’re driving around in a car, they are old enough to have a job and earn the lessons of self respect.

Yes, parents, it starts at home — the rights and wrongs. The killing of a bird could lead to bigger problems like breaking car windows, shoplifting, maybe getting into drugs. Start young, keep them busy, then reward them and love them. Life is very short, later in their life they’ll learn to teach their kids that life is a lot better not looking out through bars on windows.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Counting change back important

Here’s some more facts on just how bad it is in the Grand Island Public School system to go along with what former Mayor Jeremy Jensen has rep…

Remember the First Amendment

This has been quite a year in our country from the top on down to the local level, especially when it comes to the First Amendment to our Cons…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts