Sacrifice sometimes needed to reach a common goal

There is a rural agricultural television channel that is giving a special moment five days a week at 8 a.m. for showing John Wayne’s presentation of “God Bless America.”

For older people, it really triggers an emotional response. When the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor in 1941, we, as young people, sucked life up, saved vital resources such as rubber and tin, and lived with rationing of many items. War unified the effort to protect and defend our United States.

Truly, we, as school kids, rallied around and celebrated our country in art work, stories read to us, and the race of fellow students was not a burning issue, even in the big city where I lived then.

As Martin Luther King Jr. said, “I have a dream. ...” Well, this writer has a dream: It is that God will be blessed by all Americans as peace and liberty is or will be able to flourish again. It takes kindness and sometimes sacrifice.