Sad to see Habitat’s ReStore close

ReStore closing is a sad day for many. I had the good fortune of working at the ReStore for nearly five years. I have worked for nearly 60 years and can say that this was probably the most satisfying position that I ever had.

I will never forget the people I worked with. They worked so hard to make the ReStore a true blessing for central Nebraska and embraced the knowledge that we truly helped a great organization. Of course, the store would have never gotten off the ground without all the wonderful businesses and individuals, nearly 5,000 in total, that took the time and the effort to make sure we continually brought in good donations. Donations came in from all over central Nebraska. The customers, who we strived to know on a first-name basis, made our days so rewarding. Anybody who worked at the ReStore will remember you. Thank you all for the support.