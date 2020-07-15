Veterans and senior citizens, due to COVID-19, I do not believe we need to attend the Nebraska State Fair this year; but if it goes on, then we need to take all precautions. All the dealers and citizens attending the State Fair must wear masks in public.

If you want to stay healthy, stay home and stay safe. You cannot put a price on one’s death. Anyone not wearing a mask should be fined $10 by the State Fair board.

