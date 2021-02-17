Science programs invigorate the economy

The new Biden administration is already slashing several of the development policies initiated by the Trump presidency, such as the Keystone XL pipeline on his first day in office. Biden is also promoting the anti-growth, de-industrialization insanity of the Green New Deal by committing the U.S. to rejoining the Paris Carbon Limitation Treaty. The question remains, what will happen to Trump’s Artemis space exploration initiative.

The Artemis Moon-Mars Exploration Program has set a deadline for bringing astronauts back to the moon by 2024. It is the most important science driver since JFK’s declared intention in a 1961 joint session of Congress — “This nation should commit itself to achieving the goal, before the decade is out, of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to Earth.”

Enormous science projects invigorate the economy by creating new technologies and scientific discoveries. But more importantly, they invigorate the culture as a whole by challenging and inspiring our youth to participate in these scientific and technological developments. This was an effect that was dramatically evident during the Kennedy administration.