Scores more indicative of dancers’ performance

With regard to the state cheer and dance competition that was held in Grand Island last week, there is something that needs to be addressed with regard to scoring.
All schools are judged in sports by what class they are in and they compete with other schools within that class. We have some amazing dancers and cheerleaders on all three of the Grand Island high school squads. Central Catholic competes in class C, Northwest in class B and GISH in class A.
While GISH competes in the class A category, most of the girls on that squad are involved in other activities, as well. They are all studio dancers and represent four different studios in town. However, when they compete, they have to compete at the state cheer and dance competition with class A schools from the Omaha/Millard area. Most of those dancers spend hours and hours in their respective studios, as well as hours rehearsing for the school dance team. They are amazing dancers and because of all this hard work, they are national champions.
Dancers on the Islandaire squad are involved in sports, the musical, show choir and some have jobs. They looked great at the competition, as did Northwest and Central. However, a class A school can actually score higher than a class B or C, yet the class B or C can get a first or second place while the class A school gets a lower place, simply because of being a class A school and competing against national champions.