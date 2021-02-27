Scores more indicative of dancers’ performance

With regard to the state cheer and dance competition that was held in Grand Island last week, there is something that needs to be addressed with regard to scoring.

All schools are judged in sports by what class they are in and they compete with other schools within that class. We have some amazing dancers and cheerleaders on all three of the Grand Island high school squads. Central Catholic competes in class C, Northwest in class B and GISH in class A.

While GISH competes in the class A category, most of the girls on that squad are involved in other activities, as well. They are all studio dancers and represent four different studios in town. However, when they compete, they have to compete at the state cheer and dance competition with class A schools from the Omaha/Millard area. Most of those dancers spend hours and hours in their respective studios, as well as hours rehearsing for the school dance team. They are amazing dancers and because of all this hard work, they are national champions.