Scott Sorensen a good choice for county board

As a citizen of Hall County, I would like to voice my support for Scott Sorensen to be selected to fill the District 3 seat on the county board of commissioners.

Mr. Sorensen is a youthful, but seasoned leader that has the tools and ambition to help guide this great Nebraska county into the future.

Through his leadership development by way of the Nebraska LEAD program (Class 37), and his time of service on the Cairo Village Board of Trustees, Mr. Sorensen has gained a well-rounded understanding of local civics, the importance of compromise and meeting the needs of all citizens, not just rural citizens.

In closing, I want to reiterate that by selecting Mr. Sorensen for the vacant board of commissioners seat, you would be making an excellent investment in the future of this county.