Secret ballot keeps Nebraska Legislature nonpartisan

In a Jan. 28 letter to the editor, Maris Bentley was upset that the Nebraska senators did not elect Republicans as the chairs of all of the committees in the Nebraska Unicameral. Apparently, she overlooked the fact that the Nebraska Unicameral is a nonpartisan legislative body.

Under the leadership of George Norris, the Nebraska Unicameral was set up as a nonpartisan body to avoid the partisan battles other state legislatures face and that ties Congress up in constant gridlock.

The secret ballots for committee chairs avoids partisan fights and promotes the election of the most qualified senators, regardless of party, to lead the committees. The nonpartisan Unicameral has served Nebraska well for many years and allowed it to be one of the best run legislatures in the country.

I thank Sens. Ray Aguilar and Curt Friesen for upholding the nonpartisan tradition of the Unicameral by preserving the secret ballots for committee chairs.