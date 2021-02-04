Seeking a shared understanding of facts

Saturday’s commentary by Robin Abcarian states that unity must be based on a shared understanding of facts. She mentions the fact that Joe Biden won the 2020 election, universal condemnation of the right-wing assault on the Capitol building and racism of all kinds. I agree with her.
However, there are other facts that should be accepted by all if we are to be united:
1. Life begins at conception. When a male sperm cell combines with a female egg a new person is formed. Life does not begin at “quickening” or at the moment the baby emerges from the womb.
2. Abortion is not “health care.” The deliberate destruction of an innocent life is murder.
3. Sex is binary (male or female) and is determined at the moment of conception. Sex cannot be changed by puberty blockers, cross-sex hormone treatment or cosmetic surgery.
4. Children who are confused about their sex deserve compassion and counseling rather than treatment with drugs, which have not been shown to be safe when used on a long-term basis.
5. Girls and women deserve the privacy and safety afforded by female-only restrooms, dressing rooms and locker rooms.
6. Females are guaranteed separate sports teams by Title IX. Permitting males to compete on female teams is unfair and a violation of Title IX.
7. Males and females are different. Neither is superior. Each has a separate role in society. Only women can give birth to a child and only men can provide the sperm that completes conception. There are things that men can do better while there are other things that women can do better.
8. The left-wing anarchy that occurred throughout 2020 and into 2021 deserves the same level of condemnation as the attack on the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.