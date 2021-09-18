Self-centeredness, mistrust pose threats to society

In our society, I see two main forces influencing our decisions. There are others, but these two, I feel, cause most of our challenges in our society. One is the self-centered attitude that says, “I must have my rights and my freedoms,” and the other is mistrust of the government. It has been said that we as a country will not be taken over by an outside or foreign government but will fall within. If think if we continue to go down this road of division, that is what will happen. I think our enemies are very gleeful right now.

I would like to address the other force: the “my rights and my freedom” issue. Feeling free means we feel secure. If I personally had all the freedoms I wanted, I would be taking others’ freedom away. If I think I should be able to drive as fast as I want to, or if I choose to not stop at stop signs, then I am going to put myself at risk and others as well. The rules were made to lower the risk to all. Does it fully eliminate the risk? No. I feel secure when I know others care enough for others to follow the rules as well. To me the litmus test for a good rule is does the rule apply to all for the good of all or to only a few.