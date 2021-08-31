Sen. Deb Fischer made right decision on infrastructure bill

By voting to pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, U.S. Sen. Fischer has demonstrated leadership and commitment to fix and modernize our nation’s infrastructure, the backbone of our economy. This fiscally responsible piece of legislation is a step in the right direction to finally make the generational investment in infrastructure that Nebraska, and our nation, need.

In Nebraska there are over 1,302 bridges and over 1,125 miles of highway in poor condition. And over the last decade, commute times here have also increased by 6.6%, meaning we’re spending less time with our families or contributing to the state’s economy. Aging infrastructure also hurts our state’s manufacturers, making it harder for our more than 1,000 member companies to move the equipment they build to their customers across the country and around the world.

Getting infrastructure done this year not only makes our economy more competitive, it also can create more family-sustaining jobs. For example, new analysis shows that the investment made by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act can create nearly a half million U.S. manufacturing jobs within the next few years, including 100,000 above average paying equipment manufacturing jobs.

We urge Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. House to follow the example of Sen. Fischer to do what’s best for our nation by working together to get infrastructure done this year. It’s an investment in our communities that will revitalize manufacturing and make our economy more competitive for decades to come.