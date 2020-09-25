Sen. Quick cares about the needs of citizens in our district

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am writing in support of Sen. Dan Quick for Nebraska’s 35th Legislative District. I first met Sen. Quick during his first campaign. He came to our door and I talked to him at length about the current issues of child welfare as I was the director of a local youth shelter. I was pleasantly surprised that Sen. Quick was well versed in the issues at hand for our children. When Sen. Quick was elected he remained involved in any events, activities or concerns that I had in regard to child welfare.

Recently, the youth shelter in Grand Island permanently closed, leaving many children without a safe place to go in an emergency situation. After reading the summer’s statistics from the Central Nebraska Child Advocacy Center on local cases of child abuse including sex trafficking, I decided to reach out to Sen. Quick to see how we could help. I was once again pleasantly surprised! Sen. Quick is actively working with judges, probation and a well-established agency to provide a residential facility for children in crisis to reside. Sen. Quick continuously reaches out to me to keep me informed of the progress.

I cannot say enough how much it means to have a state senator who cares so much about our community. Sen. Quick is readily available to anyone and responds immediately to any questions or concerns that anyone may have.

Please consider re-electing Sen. Dan Quick for state senator. I know he will continue to advocate for the best interests of the citizens in our district.