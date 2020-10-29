Senator’s remark warrants apology to servicemembers

Our Nebraska Senator Sasse had some real disturbing remarks recently while fighting with the President. He said “Trump spends money like a Drunken Sailor.”

I don’t care that he is fighting back and forth with the President; what does bother me is the reference to Drunken Sailor. For someone that has never served in the military, this really makes me and all my brothers and sisters that served, angry.

I have heard from numerous shipmates of mine around the country, asking me why this Nebraska Senator has those thoughts about sailors.

Senator Sasse, you owe all sailors who served their country an apology, plus next time you could say “Spends money like a Drunken Senator.”