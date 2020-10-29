Seniors: Wake up!

Trump is trying to destroy Social Security and Medicare.

Fact: He has already allowed employers to defer the payroll tax, which is the only dedicated source of funding for Social Security and Medicare. And he has promised to make this cut permanent if re-elected.

Actuaries have calculated that without this funding, the Social Security fund will be depleted by 2023. Why would anyone who is on Social Security — or hopes to be in the future — vote for Donald Trump?