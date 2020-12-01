Several steps needed to prevent infection

I’m sorry that Sen. Mike Groene received shaming over his COVID-19 diagnosis. It seems he handled his exposure and subsequent diagnosis according to health officials’ guidance. He is correct that shaming someone for contracting COVID-19 can discourage others from getting tested to avoid stigma. That’s the last thing we need when testing and contact tracing are vital to containing this pandemic.

However, I was disappointed in the rest of Sen. Groene’s comments in Friday’s column. They have the veneer of truth since he mentions CDC guidance. However, he has cherry-picked items to suit his agenda of dismissing the value of face masks and the seriousness of this disease. No one method of reducing transmission is completely effective by itself. The best analogy I’ve heard is slices of Swiss cheese. Each “slice” of prevention has holes, so we need to utilize multiple methods to reduce transmission. Personally, I find it’s difficult to maintain 6 feet of distance 100% of the time when I am in a store, church or at work. It’s just so easy to end up too close. But wearing a face mask doesn’t eliminate the need to practice social distancing and handwashing either.