Sex education is better than ignorance

Seems funny to be writing a letter to the editor about the same topic as my first letter as a teen. It was titled “Passing along the wrong advice is dangerous”. It was about the dangers of not educating kids about sex.

Now again I’m writing a letter about the same subject. This time because Gov. Pete Ricketts doesn’t think 12-year-olds should know about anal and oral sex. If Ricketts heard some of the words used by kids today, he might be shocked by what they already know and don’t know about sex. Makes me really sad that here we are some 20 years later still “teaching” ignorance.

Maybe it’s that Ricketts is worried about offending a 10% group. I’m offended my tax dollars aren’t being used to teach kids something their parents may be ill prepared or ill equipped to handle. I’m offended that they are being denied a chance to learn about a subject that will impact them, since sex is a universal. As for why gender should be part of that teaching, because the science ... well, is still being scienced. We know gender is a weird topic, and more nuanced than once thought. That is why it should be taught, so we don’t have a glut of ignorance and people left behind.

It really would be nice to see people like our governor want to further the depth of knowledge of our future generations. To give them the tools need to be set up for success in a dynamic world full of questions and people. Instead, it’s the same excuse as always with these topics: “It’s difficult and I don’t like it.”