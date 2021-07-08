Sex education standards seek to change what is considered normal

I was just thinking, these new sex education standards of Section HE. 7.7.1 and HE.8.7.2 and HE.K.7.2 look a little like an attempt to make abnormal behavior become normal behavior. I would like to know, how does the Nebraska Department of Education Board define normal and abnormal?

How do the state of Nebraska students stack up against other students for the 49 other states in the basic grades of old-fashioned reading, writing, arithmetic, science, spelling, geography, history, etc.? How do Nebraska students stack up against students from other nations in these basic studies? Yet, our state board of education thinks it is very important to help these kids decide if they are boys or girls. If they would decide to have a flip/flop, does that make their birth certificates invalid?

One last question for this board of education, how do they define success?

Old, old-fashioned and proud of it. I do know boys from girls and what used to be normal behavior.