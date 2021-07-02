Sexual preferences should be discussed publicly

Dave Olson in a Thursday letter, asked “why do we the public,” and I assume he means We the People, “need to know about NFL player Carl Nassib’s sexual practices and preferences?”

To answer your question, We the People need to know so that we don’t feel alone. So that even though we are not the same, we can still relate to each other. It’s about being social, which by definition, is about being a part of society. We all are a part of society, despite what Olson’s religion has erroneously taught him.

To put it in the most basic laymen’s term as possible, it’s about representation.

I’m proud that America, the land of the free, the home of the brave, where all people from all parts of the round Earth can gather together and exist next to each other regardless of who we are, or the color of our skin, or the shape of our eyes, or what language we speak, has finally, and I emphasize FINALLY, put in place the laws of the land that protect all people equally, so that we can all finally feel comfortable enough in our own skins to live happily and freely.