Sheard’s priorities in right place

I am writing to express my support for Jack Sheard to be elected to Grand Island City Council Ward 1.
I have known Jack for eight years, as he was leading coummunications for GIPS. Jack always displayed dedication, tireless work, and respect for the kids, the school and the community. Through this role he acted as a liaison between parents, the community, and GIPS. These skills will serve him well in the city council.
His priorities of public safety, communication, and fiscal responsibility are important for the residents of Grand Island. Please join me in supporting Jack Sheard in the upcoming election.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!