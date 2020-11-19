Shuda will be an asset to Hall County community

A couple of week ago Dick Hartman, Hall County commissioner, passed away. Dick represented the rural community. His replacement must be named within 45 days. By law, a committee made up of the Hall County clerk, Hall County treasurer and Hall County attorney will select the new Hall County commissioner, and thus the representative of the rural area.
Don Shuda has submitted his name as a candidate for that position. For 33 years Don Shuda has been responsible for a portion of the county budget as the Hall County veteran service officer. Don understands our tax base and how every dollar spent has an effect on local property taxes. He has assisted numerous veterans in achieving their earned medical and financial benefits with little costs to the counties of Hall, Howard, Nance and Sherman, which he represents by working with the state and federal governments. Don is a proven conservative who knows how to work with other government agencies and gets results. Knowing the constraints of the county budget, Don has consistently worked to successfully minimize increases to his office budget.
Don Shuda led the Hero Flight initiative, raising funds to send approximately 1,000 World War II, Korean and Vietnam veterans to Washington, D.C., as a gesture of appreciation for their sacrifice for our freedom. Now, he and a small group of patriots are working with state senators and others to create a state veterans cemetery to be located near the present site of the Grand Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In his present capacity, Don Shuda has successfully represented Hall County for 33 years. We know what he can accomplish. We know he gets things done. We know he is conservative. We know his convictions and where his heart is. And we know he will work just as diligently for Hall County taxpayers as he does for veterans.
There is no candidate with the background and commitment to Hall County that can compare to Don Shuda.
Please show your support for Don Shuda to be named the county commissioner representing the rural community. Call Marla Conley, Hall County clerk, at 308-385-5050; Alaina Verplank, Hall County treasurer, at 308-385-5025; and Marty Klein, Hall County attorney, at 308-385-5150. Let them know that Don Shuda is the best choice to serve on the Hall County Board of Commissioners. I assure you Don Shuda will be a commissioner of which all of Hall County can be proud.
