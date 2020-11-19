Shuda will be an asset to Hall County community

A couple of week ago Dick Hartman, Hall County commissioner, passed away. Dick represented the rural community. His replacement must be named within 45 days. By law, a committee made up of the Hall County clerk, Hall County treasurer and Hall County attorney will select the new Hall County commissioner, and thus the representative of the rural area.

Don Shuda has submitted his name as a candidate for that position. For 33 years Don Shuda has been responsible for a portion of the county budget as the Hall County veteran service officer. Don understands our tax base and how every dollar spent has an effect on local property taxes. He has assisted numerous veterans in achieving their earned medical and financial benefits with little costs to the counties of Hall, Howard, Nance and Sherman, which he represents by working with the state and federal governments. Don is a proven conservative who knows how to work with other government agencies and gets results. Knowing the constraints of the county budget, Don has consistently worked to successfully minimize increases to his office budget.