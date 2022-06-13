Since when is it OK to let children go hungry?

Title IX was implemented to create equality in sports in schools in 1972. Though like most programs it is not perfect, it did provide much needed reform to make school sports more equitable and open more opportunities for students.

The program is now being hijacked and held hostage to the free lunch programs that schools offer. In order for schools to get funding for free or reduced lunches, they must now comply with new “gender guidelines” or the children don’t eat. Just kind of makes it simple. If schools don’t agree to let anyone who identifies as another gender to use bathrooms, showers and changing rooms, they take away their food. We have already observed how their baby formula plan has been going.

Who is going to monitor and enforce this new program? Most of the qualified teachers who have degrees in advanced bathroom gender equity monitoring have quit or retired. Could be one of the many reasons why there is a big turnover.

When did we start thinking that taking away food from children was a great idea?

When did we as a country embrace harming the most vulnerable of our citizens to implement craziness? Where is the outrage from our Nebraska officials on how letting school children go hungry is acceptable under any circumstances?