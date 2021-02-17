Skating rink in empty store at mall would be great

2020 had been hard on so many, especially our children. I was saddened to see Skate Island’s roof collapse after the heavy snowfall — just one more thing kids can’t do. Sometimes I think God gives us hardships, yet he offers opportunities! We all know of all the big empty spaces now available at the Conestoga Mall ... JC Penney, Sears and Younkers are all vacant. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if one of those spaces could become a new “Skate Island”?