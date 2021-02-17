Skating rink in empty store at mall would be great

2020 had been hard on so many, especially our children. I was saddened to see Skate Island’s roof collapse after the heavy snowfall — just one more thing kids can’t do. Sometimes I think God gives us hardships, yet he offers opportunities! We all know of all the big empty spaces now available at the Conestoga Mall ... JC Penney, Sears and Younkers are all vacant. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if one of those spaces could become a new “Skate Island”?
I know my grandkids loved going skating here, as there are only two other indoor skating facilities in Nebraska, one in Columbus and one in Bellevue (just googled that!). Here’s a shoutout to someone that would have the passion to see if this could happen!