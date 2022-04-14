Skeen-Ballard right choice for treasurer

I am writing in support of Sandy Skeen-Ballard for Hall County treasurer. She is not only my sister, but a friend as well.

I probably know her better than anyone and when she puts her mind to something — consider it a done deal. She is a hard-working and caring individual with over 22 years’ experience of working for Hall County, with 20 of those years being in the treasurer’s office.

Many of you may already know who she is if you have had to go to register your vehicles. I have been here to help her every step of the way with her run for Hall County treasurer and know that she has put her heart and soul into this run.

I may be a bit biased, but I feel that Sandy is the perfect candidate for the position of Hall County treasurer. She is committed and determined to do what is best for the residents of Hall County. She will be there to listen to your concerns. If she doesn’t have the answer, she will most definitely do all she can to get it for you. Sandy has the knowledge and know-how to get things accomplished in this office.

Please join me and Sandy’s family and friends in supporting her by voting for Sandy Skeen-Ballard for Hall County Treasurer on May 10.