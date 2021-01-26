Smith’s objection held states accountable

As Nebraskans, we take pride in voting and we take pride in the fairness of how we hold elections in our state. We should all thank Rep. Adrian Smith for his courageous vote to stand up for free and fair elections in every state when he joined objections to the Electoral College votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania.

The actions of election officials and state courts in Arizona and Pennsylvania to unilaterally change the rules when the U.S. Supreme Court has said legislatures must set voting guidelines was an affront to our democracy and the rule of law. Extending the deadline to receive absentee ballots and refusing to verify signatures before counting absentee ballots were egregious failures of the election process. Where is the accountability?

While Democrats like Rep. Nancy Pelosi want us to think objecting to electoral votes is undemocratic, she herself objected to the certification of George W. Bush’s election over far smaller concerns. Members of Congress, including our own Rep. Smith, were right to draw attention to what took place in other states by objecting to certification of some Electoral Colleges votes. These objections did not and would not have changed the outcome of the presidential election, but they did help bring light to states that didn’t follow the rules.