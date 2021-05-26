So many Nebraskans with disabled children can’t get essential state funding

At days old, we were told, “Fill out this paperwork for SSI.” Nope, your family wasn’t in the neonatal intensive care unit long enough.

“Fill this out — Down syndrome will get him Medicaid.” Nope, your family makes too much money.

“His heart condition worsened; fill out this paperwork.” Ding! Our child is just medically fragile enough to make the cutoff for the Aged & Disabled Waiver. So at night, I thank God for the beautiful day and quietly pray that he continues to keep LJ healthy enough to be out of the hospital, but just fragile enough that we continue to qualify.

Do you pray for your child be just sick enough to get coverage? Families are stretched thin with medical costs, are having to choose between caring for a loved one with a disability or going to work, are setting aside thousands of dollars because they have precisely calculated what it takes to give their child or children every opportunity to succeed.

This waiver gives families the chance to breathe, gives additional supports so they can be contributing members of society, and gives our most vulnerable the opportunities to make the world a better place because it includes them. My family is lucky, at the moment, so I will continue to speak and fight for the families who are not. I will continue to be a voice for those who may not feel they have one, or maybe because they didn’t get the potential services that were just taken from them, they could have been better equipped to speak for themselves.