Social Security benefits must be protected

On Social Security’s 85th birthday, many older Nebraskans find themselves deferring retirement or facing unexpected unemployment. As we contend with the sudden changes brought on by coronavirus, it is clear we must sustain Social Security’s hard-earned benefit for millions of older Americans and their families.
According to a new AARP survey, a vast majority of Americans — Republicans (93%), Democrats (99%) and Independents (92%) alike — see Social Security as an important government program, and more than half (56%) say it is even more important in light of the pandemic. With so many people struggling to afford health care and other basic needs, the earned benefits that Social Security provides are more important than ever.
AARP is fighting to protect Nebraska voters 50-plus in this election and make voters’ voices heard on the issues that matter most to them. To win in 2020, candidates need to tell voters how they will protect Social Security for the future and must have a solution to keep Social Security strong. We will never stop fighting to strengthen Social Security, and make sure hard-working Americans get the benefits they’ve earned.