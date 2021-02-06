Social Security shouldn’t be based on 2020 earnings

So many of us got hit hard economically because of the pandemic. For people born in 1960, this means a drastic cut in future Social Security benefits because of the lower average pay for the year. The only way this can be rectified is for Congress to pass a bill that would not use 2020 to determine future benefits.

Most of you reading this were not born in 1960, but if you feel this is an injustice, there is a way to help out. Go to www.aarp.org (you don’t need to be a member of AARP to read articles from them) and type in “Social Security 1960,” where you can read more about it. Then at the bottom of the page there is a link where you can copy and paste a request for your senators and congressmen to do something about it.