Someone stealing campaign yard signs

During the night last Saturday night, someone went around in the town and area of Central City and picked up yard signs for presidential candidates. We are aware of numerous signs that were gone Sunday morning.

Apparently, similar things are happening in the Grand Island area. Signs that were on our farm property west of Grand Island late last week were gone Tuesday of this week.

This is theft of personal property. We paid for these signs and the person or persons trespassed onto private property to remove the signs. Stealing personal property and trespassing on private property are unlawful acts.

If anyone finds some yard signs where they are not supposed to be or knows anything about these unlawful acts, please contact the local police or the sheriff’s office. I suppose we should pray for the thieves that they soon learn better before they get in much more serious trouble.