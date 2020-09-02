Speak up against mail service delays

Most Nebraskans understand how important our post offices are, especially in rural areas of the state. There are lots of wide open spaces in northern and western Nebraska where folks don’t come into town often. I remember how my grandparents looked forward to the mail every day when they lived in the clay hills of Sherman County. Those rural folks still depend on the mail for communication with friends and relatives and important documents such as legal papers, Social Security checks and newspapers.
Things are in an uproar at the moment about the time it takes to move parcels from origin to destination by the post office. With the coming election that factor is ever more important as folks prefer to vote by mail. Their vote is just as valuable as the votes of people who vote at their polling places.
In trying to find out what is causing the delay in service and delivery, I called a few of my younger friends who have recently retired from the postal service. They said it has to do with the larger stamping machines and trucking the mail from smaller facilities to these larger regional facilities and back again. It has never made sense to me that we need to ship mail from our Grand Island postal facilities to Omaha and then back again for distribution at Grand Island later. Shutting down drop boxes and dismantling smaller stamping machines presents a problem. If the mail isn’t ready to ship out by the exact time it’s supposed to go, the trucks head out without it and it may sit for a few days before being picked up. Apparently this leads to overtime, and hence the objection.
They also think it’s a continuation (and so do I) of the Republican, private market philosophy that private ownership and industry can do it better and cheaper. Since the post office is a constitutional service it was not intended to make lots of money, but to be a genuine service. To that end, 3rd District Rep. Adrian Smith voted against the recent House bill to fund additional money to the agency to be sure mail ballots are on time in the coming election.
If you feel disappointed by Smith’s vote, consider joining Central Nebraska Peace Workers in a demonstration at his office on 1811 W. Second St. in Grand Island from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday (today). The Postal Service is the only issue we will highlight, although there are plenty other issues, signs should only reflect this one in the interest of being bipartisan. If any questions, call 308-383-7795 or 308-571-0010.
