Spiritual condition directly relates to how one spends eternity

It is not my common practice to write letters to the editor, but I felt compelled to respond to the comments made in the letter to the editor titled “Diversity of opinions on abortion should be recognized” that was published in the Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, edition of the Grand Island Independent. To adhere to brevity, I’ll ask the Independent’s readers to refer to that letter for needed background for my comments.

The authors of the letter were: Rev. Brandee Jasmine Mimitzraiem, Nebraska Religious Counsel for Reproductive Freedom (NE-RCRF) Board President; Rabbi Stephen Abraham, NE-RCRF Board Vice President; Dorothy Ramsey, NE-RCRF Board Treasurer; and Trey Coley Lusk, NE-RCRF Board Secretary. They stated “... there is no universal moral consensus regarding when life actually begins ...” To that I would say life, obviously, must begin at conception, because if it doesn’t begin then, there will be no viable fetus/child. In reality, that embryo is a very young, immature child, and God recognizes it as such. If one’s morals allow him or her to make the decision to terminate a pregnancy at any time – early in gestation or later in gestation – that decision is made strictly from their own misguided moral compass and not from God’s will in their life or the life of the developing child.