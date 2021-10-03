State Fair Marathon a huge success. benefits YMCA

On behalf of the Grand Island YMCA and the race committee, we would like to thank the Grand Island community for the tremendous support provided to the 2021 State Fair Marathon Race Series. Your generosity helps open our doors to everyone in the community through membership and program scholarships.

The Grand Island YMCA focuses on providing opportunities for youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. We believe no one should be turned away because of an inability to pay. Together we continue to help those in need.

Over 750 runners from 36 states, three countries, ranging in age from two to 93, participated in the marathon, marathon relay, half marathon, 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run. The races began and ended on the State Fair Grounds, and the course took runners through city streets and various attractions throughout our community. Each runner brings with him approximately 2.2 people who also support the Nebraska State Fair and our community.