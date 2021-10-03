State Fair Marathon a huge success. benefits YMCA

On behalf of the Grand Island YMCA and the race committee, we would like to thank the Grand Island community for the tremendous support provided to the 2021 State Fair Marathon Race Series. Your generosity helps open our doors to everyone in the community through membership and program scholarships.
The Grand Island YMCA focuses on providing opportunities for youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. We believe no one should be turned away because of an inability to pay. Together we continue to help those in need.
Over 750 runners from 36 states, three countries, ranging in age from two to 93, participated in the marathon, marathon relay, half marathon, 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run. The races began and ended on the State Fair Grounds, and the course took runners through city streets and various attractions throughout our community. Each runner brings with him approximately 2.2 people who also support the Nebraska State Fair and our community.
Thank you to our host, the Nebraska State Fair, and to all the volunteers who helped in the weeks prior to the race as well as on race day. We had over 500 volunteers! A special thank you to school clubs from GICC, GISH and Northwest, as well as to the Boy Scouts, for their awesome contributions to making this event even more spectacular. This event is not possible without the help of these incredible people.
Thank you to all of our generous sponsors, community partners, residential neighborhoods, the city of Grand Island and Hall County who shared their support in order to make this a first class event.
Thank you, Grand Island!
We continue to strive to improve each year and look forward to another amazing event in 2022.
Angie Ziller, Cara Lemburg and Peggy Jorgensen
State Fair Marathon Race Series