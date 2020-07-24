People worked really hard to bring the Nebraska State Fair to Grand Island. Then through mismanagement and poor oversight it has become a financial disaster.
It appears that Patrick Kopke may have been using his position as CFO for his personal gain. There are questionable charges to credit cards and we are not talking a small amount of money. Over $150,000 seems to be missing.
Lori Cox says:
1) ”problematic business practices were littered throughout most departments”
2) ”in equine we had five competitions operating ‘off the books’”
3) ”the reporting process was done on a daily basis”
As the executive director, why didn’t she demand to see the books, the reconciliations, etc.? How can you run a fair and not have knowledge of the finances? A lot of money was lost on her watch. She presents herself as a professional in her field. Cox admits that “the buck stops with the executive director.”
Cox says she “repeatedly approached these and other issues with the board.” Maybe we need to do a house cleaning on the board as well.
The bottom line is that, if the audit is correct, one person should do jail time and the State Fair needs restitution for any monies that were spent inappropriately.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.